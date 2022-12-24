FY2023 EPS Estimates for HEXO Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEXO in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

HEXO Stock Performance

Shares of HEXO opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 586.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million.

Institutional Trading of HEXO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HEXO by 181.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEXO by 71.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 1,230.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HEXO by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 91.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

