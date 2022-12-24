Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $160.00 at BTIG Research

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

