WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,678.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,384 shares of company stock valued at $785,437 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,776,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

