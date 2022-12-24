Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.