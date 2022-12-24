Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.