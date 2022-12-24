Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Shares of DG opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.88. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

