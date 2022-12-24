Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Trading Down 0.0 %

COUP stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. Coupa Software has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $166.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,656 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $9,989,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.