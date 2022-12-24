Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $71.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

