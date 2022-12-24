Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. Golden Matrix Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $10.72.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

