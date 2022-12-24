Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KNDGF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kindred Group from SEK 113 to SEK 120 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kindred Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTC KNDGF opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Kindred Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

