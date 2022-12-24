Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $116.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

