Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $116.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.
PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.
Paychex Price Performance
Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Paychex
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
