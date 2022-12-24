Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 1,597,770 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 849,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $14,824,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

