EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 238.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

AGEN stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $746.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 249.35%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

