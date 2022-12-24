KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,114.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.