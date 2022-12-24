Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FATE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,963 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 743,525 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

