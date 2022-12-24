Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Times China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMPPF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Times China has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Times China alerts:

Times China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Times China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Urban Redevelopment Business, and Property Leasing segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Times China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Times China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.