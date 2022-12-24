SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 2.2 %
SGMA opened at $4.05 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
