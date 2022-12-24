SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 2.2 %

SGMA opened at $4.05 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $75,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.