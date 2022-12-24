StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.