StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 57.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
