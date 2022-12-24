StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 57.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

