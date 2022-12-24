Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

