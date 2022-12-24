Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of INFI opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
