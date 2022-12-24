Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) vs. Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Head to Head Review

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Akili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -886.22% -48.96% -44.68% Akili N/A -53.80% -5.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Femasys and Akili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akili 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility and Risk

Femasys presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 688.53%. Akili has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 287.93%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Akili.

Femasys has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akili has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femasys and Akili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.18 million 9.31 -$7.54 million ($0.79) -1.18 Akili N/A N/A -$2.44 million N/A N/A

Akili has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Femasys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Femasys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akili beats Femasys on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

