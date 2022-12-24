Head-To-Head Analysis: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 21.88% 7.06% 1.09% Healthpeak Properties 25.78% 7.28% 3.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 2.76 $10.53 million $0.20 9.55 Healthpeak Properties $1.90 billion 7.14 $505.54 million $0.96 26.22

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Healthpeak Properties 0 7 4 0 2.36

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 51.83%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $30.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Lument Finance Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

