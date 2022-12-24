IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Lowered to C$3.15 at Canaccord Genuity Group

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.18.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.74.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

