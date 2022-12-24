Head to Head Analysis: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) versus DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining -2.87% -0.94% -0.44% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 0.62 $83.06 million ($0.06) -22.58 DRDGOLD $336.84 million 1.87 $73.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than DRDGOLD.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Copper Mountain Mining and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.79, indicating a potential upside of 106.03%. DRDGOLD has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 108.90%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Copper Mountain Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.