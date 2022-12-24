Analyzing Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and Calmare Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $12.78 billion 1.98 $1.28 billion ($4.72) -10.63 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Calmare Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 6 6 0 2.38 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baxter International and Calmare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.21%.

Risk & Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -16.12% 22.65% 5.88% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baxter International beats Calmare Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Calmare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

