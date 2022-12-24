Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €6.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.38) price target by Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Metro Trading Up 1.2 %

ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.50 ($9.04) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.77. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of €11.60 ($12.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

