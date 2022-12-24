Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($46.81) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €36.33 ($38.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.00 and its 200-day moving average is €33.89. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a one year high of €58.00 ($61.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.