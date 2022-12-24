Orion Office REIT (ONL) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) is one of 326 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Orion Office REIT to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -67.18% -12.64% -7.79% Orion Office REIT Competitors 16.56% -79.43% 2.54%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Orion Office REIT pays out -17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 128.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orion Office REIT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orion Office REIT Competitors 2174 11756 13268 299 2.43

Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.40%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Orion Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Office REIT and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $79.73 million -$47.48 million -3.73 Orion Office REIT Competitors $794.89 million $173.35 million 17.32

Orion Office REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

