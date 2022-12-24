Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.00 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.00 ($3.19) target price from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.30 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

