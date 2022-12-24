Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Upgraded at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Canada Nickel Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CNC opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26. Canada Nickel has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Nickel will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canada Nickel

About Canada Nickel

In other Canada Nickel news, Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,442,417.36.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

