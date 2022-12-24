Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Salesforce Put Options (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 126,283 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 103% compared to the typical volume of 62,307 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,136 shares of company stock worth $28,387,269. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $3,017,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $94,442,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.