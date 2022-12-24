Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Salesforce Put Options (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 126,283 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average daily volume of 62,307 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,136 shares of company stock worth $28,387,269 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.44. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

