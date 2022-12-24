Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.65 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

