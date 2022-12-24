Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,969 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,582% compared to the typical volume of 409 put options.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 146.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.