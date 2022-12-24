Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,842 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,429 call options.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZA. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,101 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 69,848 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 238.4% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 28,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,198,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

