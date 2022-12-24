Caterpillar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 38,808 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 29,508 put options.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $239.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $241.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

