Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 368% compared to the typical volume of 689 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.98% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance
NYSEARCA TSLL opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $28.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.