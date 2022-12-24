Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 368% compared to the typical volume of 689 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.98% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA TSLL opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $28.08.

