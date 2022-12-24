Ellington Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,024 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,441% compared to the typical volume of 326 put options.

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $783.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.83. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

