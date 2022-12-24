Traders Purchase High Volume of Cloudflare Put Options (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 59,791 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 164% compared to the average volume of 22,642 put options.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,459 shares of company stock worth $21,937,764. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 363.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.