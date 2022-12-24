ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 14,403 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 6,259 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 387.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.