Fastly Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 57,363 call options on the company. This is an increase of 592% compared to the average volume of 8,293 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $692,349.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $692,349.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $148,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,680,924 shares in the company, valued at $69,748,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,636. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

