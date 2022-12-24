CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

CalAmp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $153.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.21. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Insider Activity at CalAmp

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,837.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wes Cummins purchased 194,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,837.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 673,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,822. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CalAmp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CalAmp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

