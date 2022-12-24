Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NYSE CHT opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

