Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE CHT opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.12.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
