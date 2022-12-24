Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVA. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
Enviva Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. Enviva has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity at Enviva
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Enviva Company Profile
Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enviva (EVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.