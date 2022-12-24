Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVA. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. Enviva has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 724,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,698,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enviva news, EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. purchased 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.18 per share, with a total value of $252,054.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,076,566.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,698,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 551,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,884,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

