Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.67 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

