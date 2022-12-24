Macy’s (NYSE:M) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

NYSE:M opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

