United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of URI stock opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.83. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $373.91.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

