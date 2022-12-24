Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

SHEN opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.63 million, a PE ratio of -185.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $1,968,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

