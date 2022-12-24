Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCII. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
Shares of RCII stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.
Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.