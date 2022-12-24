StockNews.com Lowers Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Hold

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $238.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $255.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.25.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a net margin of 50.63%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total transaction of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 99,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

